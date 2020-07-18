YRKKH fame Shivangi Joshi did a small appearance in THIS show

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is winning hearts with her stellar performance in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show has managed to impress the viewers ever since the beginning. It has been successfully running for many years now and keeping the viewers at the edge of the seat with its interesting storyline.

Before Shivangi became a household name as Naira, the actress was seen in shows like Begusarai, Beintehaan, Khelit Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, and Love By Chance.

However, Shivangi had revealed in one of her interviews that before Begusarai, she had done a small cameo in a popular show on Sony TV.

Shivangi revealed that not many are aware that she had done a two-day character role in Parvarrish. Yes, you heard it right!

Take a look Shivangi's glimpse from the show:

Well, we are sure fans would be extremely delighted to know Shivangi's appearance in the show.

