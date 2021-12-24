Yrkkh: INTERESTING! Aarohi and Kairav CAPTURE Akshara on Abhimanyu's orders

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Super Twist! Mahima convinces Akshara to take a stand for her love



The upcoming episode will show the pre-wedding functions and now a BTS shows that all the family members are dressed for the upcoming function and Kairav and Aarohi have captured Akshara, they have even tied up Akshu's face with a kerchief. Well, it seems that it was Abhimanyu whose orders are being followed by the Goenka Siblings. We can't wait to see what next is in store for the fans from Abhi and Aarohi's wedding sequence.

CHECK OUT THE BTS:

Meanwhile, in the puja Aarohi's name from the card gets misplaced and Panditji thinks it's Abhimanyu weds Akshara instead. At Birla house, Harshvardhan is busy talking to someone from the ministry and he reveals that he postponed his son's wedding by lying to the Goenkas for this surgery. They must get the profits and publicity for it. Akshara hears this conversation and left in shock. Harshvardhan realises that Akshu was standing right there when he spoke. Will Akshara confront him?

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: BIG TWIST! Akshara gets MANIPULATED by Aarohi to break Abhi's heart; Abhimanyu decides to consider Aaru's love

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.