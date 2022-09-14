YRKKH: Oh No! It’s Akshara Vs Abhimanyu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai , Twitter fans react to their face-off!

#AbhiRa is one of the most loved jodis in the television world, Abhimanyu Birla and Akashara are probably one of the only characters that trend on twitter even for their onscreen and offscreen chemistry.

MUMBAI: Pranali Rathod (Akshara Goenka) and Harshad Chopda (Abhimanyu Birla) have captured the hearts of viewers in the enduring series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Fans adore 'AbhiRa,' and it is frequently trending.

The relationship between Akshara and Abhimanyu has had many highs and lows; they had to fight the world to stay together just to be torn apart. The focus of the next phase will be on their life together after they have been separated.

Since their separation, fans have been waiting to see the two together, while they have only met in passing or when the other was unconscious. In some latest pictures released, we finally see them face each other. Fans are wondering if their first meeting will leave them emotional or AbhiRA will have a fight but regardless, fans are extremely excited and took to twitter to share their reactions. Check them out-


Fans of #AbhiRa  are definitely waiting for the reunion. 

Meanwhile on the show, It was earlier seen that Abhimanyu tries to figure out the reason behind Maya's voice matching with Akshara. He becomes suspicious that the voice belongs to Akshara but fails to track her. Hence, he comes up with a master plan where he invites Maya home for Ganesh Chaturthi and asks her to sing at his place.

Maya feels much happy to learn Abhimanyu likes her voice and thus convinces Akshara to accompany her.

Akshara gets much tensed to agree for the same but she has no choice and decides to go with Maya secretly.

Are you excited to see AbhiRa’s face-off? Tell us in the comments below!

Latest Video