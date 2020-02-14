YTG: Vrushika-Avinash decked up as bride-groom; the actress shares a heartfelt goodbye post

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show, Yeh Teri Galiyan, which was entertaining the viewers for quite a long time now, has finally come to an end. The show has wrapped up and it is sad news for the diehard fans.
Yeh Teri Galiyan starred Avinash Mishra and Vrushika Mehta in the lead roles where they played Shaan and Asmita respectively. The show was quite liked by the viewers and now, as the daily has ended, we are dearly going to miss the show and the actors.
Actress Vrushika got emotional on the last day of the shoot and posted a heartfelt message. The actress revealed about her last day of the shoot and how thankful she is to get immense love and support from the fans.
Vrushika and Avinash are decked up in beautiful Bengali wedding attires and looked extremely stunning together.
Take a look at Vrushika's post:
View this post on Instagram
Bidding a final goodbye to Yeh Teri Galliyan today.. Wo kehte hai na ek end ke sath dusri shuruwat hoti hai... Our journey at YTG might have come to an end but we have something special for all #AviShika fans.. Our first single #NazarMila is out now (LINK IN BIO) , we hope you continue to shower us love. Thank you to the team for working day and night for this, a big applause for our director saab @avinash_world . Is Valentine's day , Nazar utha aur Nazar Mila️ A small gift from our side to all our #wellwishers .. @tasveermusic presents #nazarmila @avinash_world @sajal.saket @thomasroshan @allaboutanthrix @broken_notes8 @sthirbhiasthirbhi @prafulsadavarte #nazarmila #tasveermusic #valentines #valentinesweek #love #happy #beautiful #life #nature #friends #art #cute #passion #music #soul #iloveyou #vibes #musicvideo #surprise #wellwishers #thankyou #avishika
The duo also gave everyone a lovely Valentine's Day surprise with their first single Nazar Mila released today.
Avinash has previously starred in shows like Sethji, Ishqbaaaz and Mariam Khan Reporting Live. Meanwhile, Vrushika has been part of shows like Aasman Se Aage, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Dil Dosti Dance, Ishqbaaaz, Satrangi Sasural, among others.
Are you going to miss Yeh Teri Galiyan? Tell us in the comment section.
Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?
Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?
Add new comment