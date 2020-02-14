YTG: Vrushika-Avinash decked up as bride-groom; the actress shares a heartfelt goodbye post

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show, Yeh Teri Galiyan, which was entertaining the viewers for quite a long time now, has finally come to an end. The show has wrapped up and it is sad news for the diehard fans.

Yeh Teri Galiyan starred Avinash Mishra and Vrushika Mehta in the lead roles where they played Shaan and Asmita respectively. The show was quite liked by the viewers and now, as the daily has ended, we are dearly going to miss the show and the actors.

Actress Vrushika got emotional on the last day of the shoot and posted a heartfelt message. The actress revealed about her last day of the shoot and how thankful she is to get immense love and support from the fans.

Vrushika and Avinash are decked up in beautiful Bengali wedding attires and looked extremely stunning together.

Take a look at Vrushika's post:

The duo also gave everyone a lovely Valentine's Day surprise with their first single Nazar Mila released today.

Avinash has previously starred in shows like Sethji, Ishqbaaaz and Mariam Khan Reporting Live. Meanwhile, Vrushika has been part of shows like Aasman Se Aage, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Dil Dosti Dance, Ishqbaaaz, Satrangi Sasural, among others.

Are you going to miss Yeh Teri Galiyan? Tell us in the comment section.