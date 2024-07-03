Yukti's search for Dadababu causes chaos and an unexpected turn of events in Sony SAB's Vanshaj

MUMBAI : March xx, 2024: Sony SAB's show 'Vanshaj' portrays the Mahajan family's intense battle over inheritance and power. Following Yuvika's surprising demise, a new turn occurs when she comes back to the Mahajan house in the disguise of Yukti Multani (Anjali Tatrari), looking to stop DJ’s (Mahir Pandhi) plans and safeguard her family. In recent episodes, Yukti guides a drunk DJ to his room and tries to seek information about the mysterious disappearance of Dadababu (Puneet Issar).

Next morning, DJ wakes up with vague memories of the previous night and checks on Dadababu who’s been kept hidden by him in the basement of the Mahajan Mansion. On the other hand, Yukti plans to protect her family from DJ’s vicious plans at any cost. as she realises the extent of DJ’s brutal deeds. She sets up a fake raid using a disguised voice to divert DJ’s attention from Dadababu, causing chaos in the Mahajan house. As the drama unfolds, unexpected obstacles arise, leading to a dramatic chase between Yukti and DJ. Amidst the chaos, a shocking accident takes place leaving Yukti unconscious. When she gains consciousness, she finds Dadababu in the Mahajan mansion along with everybody smiling at him and she’s left with a million questions on her face.

Will Yukti finally uncover the truth behind Dadababu’s presence and DJ’s intentions?

Anjali Tatrari who plays the character of Yukti, said, “Yukti is focused on stopping DJ's plans and standing up to him for what he did to her family. With her father Mr. Multani’s support, she’s figuring out ways to do it. However, in this intense situation, Yukti is struggling with a mix of determination and fear. She’s driven by the need to protect her family, but there’s also a sense of vulnerability as she navigates through unexpected twists and turns. The upcoming episodes will show how Yukti deals with this unexpected twist and still continue to protect her family from DJ.”

Tune in to Sony SAB's Vanshaj every Monday to Saturday at 7 PM and 10 PM