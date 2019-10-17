Yuvika Chaudhary gets a special gift from mom-in-law on Karva Chauth, Prince can’t stop adoring her beautiful reaction

MUMBAI: Today is the special occasion of Karva Chauth and all the married ladies are celebrating this day with their hubbies. One of them is popular small screen jodi Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. Yes, the couple is celebrating this festival together and seems pretty happy about it.



We all know, how Prince and Yuvika make us go aww with their beautiful chemistry and their social media accounts are proof. Well, Yuvika’s Karva Chauth just got extra special as her dear mother-in-law and her husband presented her with the most beautiful and unexpected surprise.



Yuvika was gifted the new edition of iPhone. Yes, you heard it right! The actress was extremely elated by this sweet gesture and couldn’t stop smiling. Meanwhile, Prince was totally smitten by his wifey’s smile and couldn't stop adoring her. The doting hubby and her in-laws have left no stone unturned to make Yuvika’s Karva Chauth extra special this time.





Prince and Yuvika recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The couple is currently seen in Nach Baliye season 9 and is famously referred as Privika by their fans. There are rumours about them quitting the show.Isn’t Prince and Yuvika one of the cutest couple? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.