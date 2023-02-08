Yuvika struggles to prove her innocence amidst the controversial audiovisual swap in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s recently launched family drama Vanshaj boosts of elements of family politics, and interpersonal dynamics of a wealthy business dynasty. Recently the show’s leading family, the Mahajans, were seen celebrating the glorious 75 years of the Mahajan Group in a dazzling celebration which was attended by family members and special guests. However, amidst the celebrations Yuvika (played by Anjali Tatrari) found herself battling a major controversy when an audiovisual presentation she worked on was replaced by another which was detrimental to the reputation of the family. Heartbroken and bewildered, Yuvika is left searching for answers, unsure of who could have tampered with the presentation.

Taking advantage of the volatile situation, DJ (Mahir Pandhi), launches an enquiry board, vowing to unearth the culprit responsible for the presentation swap. As the investigation team digs deeper into the confusing mystery, the relationships within the family start to fall apart, making it hard to trust each other. Amidst the enquiry, Yuvika has an essential task to prove her innocence to gain Bhanupratap (Puneet Issar) and Mahajan family’s trust back.

Will the truth about the culprit be uncovered?

Anjali Tatrari, who plays the character of Yuvika, said, “Yuvika's journey in Vanshaj has been a rollercoaster of feelings and surprises. Last week's celebrations hooked everyone, but the sudden presentation swap left Yuvika heartbroken. I'm eager for viewers to join us in this journey to discover the person who swapped the pen-drives at the end moment. Yuvika is determined to find the one responsible, bring justice and prove her innocence.”

Mahir Pandhi, who plays the character of DJ, said, “In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness DJ initiating an inquiry to get to the bottom of the controversy and highlight Yuvika's role in damaging the family's reputation. He will continue to bring new challenges in Yuvika's journey with his manipulative ways and expose her relationship with Kartik. Brace yourselves, as unexpected twists lie ahead, something truly intriguing awaits, so stay tuned!"

