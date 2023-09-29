Yuvika's quest for truth intensifies with Gulki Joshi's entry as SHO Haseena Malik in Sony SAB's 'Vanshaj

Gulki Joshi

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s family drama, Vanshaj, has been a rollercoaster ride focusing on the relationships and power struggles within a business empire for its viewers since its inception. The intriguing web of family politics and intricate relationships within the Mahajan household has left fans eagerly awaiting each new twist and turn in the story every week. Anjali Tatrari portrays the character of Yuvika, who encounters several difficulties as she strives to find out the real truth behind her father Premraj (Akshay Anand)’s murder.

But hold onto your seats because the upcoming episodes promise an explosive turn of events! The beloved Gulki Joshi, in her role as SHO Haseena Malik, steps into the spotlight to play a pivotal role in Yuvika's quest for justice. Haseena will be Yuvika's guiding star, her confidante-in-crime, and her trusted ally. Their remarkable connection and Haseena's support will captivate viewers, ensuring they're emotionally hooked on the thrilling journey to uncover the truth.

Gulki Joshi, who will be entering the show as Haseena Malik, said, “Portraying Haseena in Vanshaj is a thrilling opportunity for me to embark on a captivating journey which helps me discover a very different facet of the character which I have played in the past. Haseena will help Yuvika navigate through a complex maze of challenges and mysteries. I think Vanshaj is reaching an intriguing phase and I can assure that the upcoming twists and turns ahead on the show will keep you on the edge of your seats, stay tuned.”

Tune in to Sony SAB's Vanshaj every Monday to Saturday at 10 PM

