Yuvraj kills Rajeev :Yeh Hai Chahatein 21st January 2020 Written Episode Update

MUMBAI: Bubbles tells GPS and Vasu to talk to the guests and pandit. They taunt them. Bubbles ask him to go and get her phone so that they can call Prisha. Saransh goes. GPS says I will not tolerate anything against Prisha, Yuvraj had urgent work, so he went out, marriage is postponed, sorry for the inconvenience. guest leaves. Balraj says don’t make any call, go to Rudra and say Rajeev is fine, he will reach in half an hour. Bunty is about to ask him Balraj says just do as I say Rudra has gone mad, what do you want, he leaves the concert and goes to Rajeev, just do as I say. Maa says shall I tell Rudra or not, is Rajeev is in real problem, I hope Rajeev is fine. She eats chocolate. Yuvraj checks Rajeev and shouts. He asks Rajeev to go and tell truth to Prisha. He laughs. Bunty comes to Rudra. Balraj asks did you talk to Rajeev. Bunty says I spoke to Rajeev, he said he is coming. Rudraksh says thank God. Balraj says come on go, your fans are waiting for you, go get ready. Bunty feels bad. Balraj says you know if Rudraksh doubts that you are lying, you know what I will do with you, go on the stage. Prisha loses network. She says how shall I find Yuvraj now, I don’t know who is that man, why was it imp to meet him. She gets network and drives on. Yuvraj sees Rajeev crawling to the car. He says why don’t you die Rajeev, I will see if you can cheat death again. Rajeev gets in his car and drives away. Rudra says this song is for my brother, its his fav song, I want to dedicate this to him, I love you bro. Rudraksh sings Rajeev says I will tell Prisha.

Yuvraj says you will die today. Yuvraj follows him. Rajeev’s car hits the bridge. He looks for his phone. He tries to get out of the car. He sees the toys fallen out. He says I don’t have to die for Saransh’s sake. Yuvraj comes and says you will come under my car now. Rajeev tries to get up. Yuvraj laughs and hits him. Rajeev falls away. Rudraksh feels restless again. The fans shout once more. Rudra leaves from the stage. Rajeev says I lost my love, sorry Saransh… He thinks of Saransh and cries. Yuvraj says you are acting to die, right. Yuvraj drives over Rajeev and kills him. Rajeev thinks of his dear ones Rudraksh, Saransh and Mahima. He dies thinking death will unite him with Mahima