Yuvraj Singh has the sweetest caption for this childhood memory

MUMBAI: Yuvraj Singh has shared a super adorable picture on his Instagram handle!

The former Indian cricketer, who is an inspiration for many, is pretty active on social media. Through this, he remains in touch with his fans and followers.

Yuvraj’s Instagram handle is filled with various posts. Some of the posts will inspire you while others will bring a smile on your face. He has yet again shared a picture and as mentioned above, it’s an adorable one.

The cricketer shared a childhood memory and wrote the sweetest caption to compliment it. He wrote, “When your brothers stink and your trying to get some fresh air ! While your sisters are enjoying the smell cause they are so used to living with it #childhoodmemories.”

And, next, we see former Indian cricketer and his buddy Irfan Pathan, who is set to make his film debut with Cobra, revealing something funny about their team. He commented, “Humme bada Saha hai team bus mein.” No prizes for guessing what he was hinting at!

Take a look below.

On the personal front, Yuvraj Singh is married to actress Hazel Keech, who is known for films like Billa and Bodyguard. The cricketer and the actress tied the knot in 2016 and they are one of the most adorable celebrity couples.