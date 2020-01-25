News

Yuvraj spins a yarn Yehh Hai Chahatein : 24th January 2020: Written Update

25 Jan 2020 12:02 AM

MUMBAI: Prisha gets arrested Saransh is running from kidnaper  Saraansh tells women to help him. Yuvraj asks Prisha to be conﬁdent while giving statements. Rudra tells the oﬃcer that she killed his brother and he wants to listen to police allows him Police asks Prisha why she was there she explains everything to oﬃcer and tells them that Rudra was standing in front of the car and she lost control. Rudra gets mad and tries to hit Prisha.

GPS is worried for Prisha. Gps aks Bubbels about Saransh. GPS calls Yuvraj and he explains the whole situation and tells them to come to the police station. Rudra tells his mom and Balraj about Rajeev's death. Prisha is shocked to see Prisha in police station GPS asks Yuvraj the reason how she got involved in this matter Yuvraj creates emotional drama.

