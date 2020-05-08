News

Yuzvendra Chahal is SMITTEN by THIS popular Bollywood diva’s SMILE

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 May 2020 09:00 AM

MUMBAI: Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the most popular cricketers. Known for his exceptional leg spinning talent, he is an inspiration for many.

He has a huge fan following. His fans are aware of his cricket journey, but do you know the lad had once revealed an interesting fact about himself?

Well, Yuzvendra had revealed about his celebrity crush. Any guess who that lady is?

Well, he revealed that he considers Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif his dream date and that he has a huge crush on her. In fact, in an earlier interview to media, he stated about his celebrity crush, “I like Katrina a lot, her smile appeals the most to me.”

Well, the Bollywood diva does have a charming smile and she makes her fans go weak in the knees!

Credits: StarsUnfolded

Tags Yuzvendra Chahal cricketer leg spinning talent Katrina Kaif crush TellyChakkar

