Zaan Khan's brother Zeeshan gets hitched

24 Mar 2020 01:35 PM

MUMBAI: Zaan Khan is well known for his role in Ishqbaaaz and Zee TV’s Hamari Bahu Silk. The actor is happy and has reason to celebrate, as his younger brother Zeeshan got married recently.

Zeeshan got hitched in a private ceremony in Bhopal. The wedding was at Taj-ul-Masajid Mosque. It is the largest mosque in India. Zeeshan exchanged wedding vows with Maryam Aziz in a traditional nikaah ceremony, which was attended by the families and close-friends.

Zaan shared a picture with his sibling on social media.

Have a look.

Credits: India Forums

 

