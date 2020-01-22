Zafar to take control of ALL the Genies on Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga

MUMBAI: Ali’s truth hangs by the balance. After losing the kingdom to Yasmine (Avneet Kaur), Zafar (Aamir Dalvi) is on a mission to find out Ali’s (Siddharth Nigam) truth as was seen helping Yasmine in her battle to become the Queen. The upcoming episodes will witness Zafar joining hands with his vicious sister, Zeher-u-Nissa (Divyangana Jain) and plotting their mega plan to expose Ali’s truth and destroy him forever. The viewers should brace themselves Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga is set to witness Zafar at his evil best.

Ali aka Aladdin and his toli are on a mission to find Ginoo’s (Raashul Tandon) lamp to finally have him free from Zafar’s grip. On the other hand, Zafar starts having grave doubts on Ali as to why did he help Yasmine become the queen? Zeher-u-Nissa, who master in brewing magical potions, will be seen creating one which will help Zafar take the disguise of Ali. Meanwhile, Zafar with the help of Chachi, send out a secret invitation to the entire toli of Genies as their Aqa.

The toli awaits the secret meeting with their Aqa, Aladdin aka Ali. Will they realize that it is Zafar who is creating a trap for them in Ali’s disguise?

Will Zafar be successful in trapping Aladdin’s Genies? Will Ali save them before Zafar makes them reveal Ali’s real identity?

Aamir Dalvi, playing the role of Zafar said, “With every defeat Zafar comes out stronger and with even bigger evil plans. Zafar feels stronger than ever as his sister Zeher-u-Nissa is helping him to reach his ultimate goal, to be the ruler of Baghdad. The episodes further are thrilling and viewers will witness Zafar attacking Aladdin’s biggest support, his powerful toli of genies. He wants to find out Ali’s truth and I am sure the viewers’ will enjoy watching how Zafar plans to learn the truth. So stay tuned.”