Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge look classy in this throwback photo; give us ethnic fashion goals

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge are looking classy in a throwback picture.

27 Mar 2020 09:00 AM

MUMBAI: They are one of the most popular celebrity couples. They never fail to give us major couple goals. One is a cricketer and his ladylove is an actress. Well, we are talking about none other than Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge.

The cricketer and the Bollywood actress make for a hot and stylish couple!

They are quite active on social media and often share amazing posts. Some of their pictures are too fashionable and glamorous and will certainly give you major style goals. While browsing through Sagarika’s Instagram page, we came across a lovely picture. In the picture, Zaheer looked handsome in kurta pajama, while Sagarika looked elegant in a saree. And the together made for a classy picture.

Take a look below.

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge tied the knot in 2017 and since then they have been giving us major relationship goals.

Did you like their picture? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

 

