Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s DREAMY picture will MESMERISE you

MUMBAI: They are one of the most popular celebrity couples. They never fail to give us major couple goals. One is a cricketer and his ladylove is an actress. Well, we are talking about none other than Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge.

The cricketer and the Bollywood actress make for a hot and stylish couple!

They are quite active on social media and often share amazing posts. Some of their pictures are too fashionable and glamorous and will certainly give you major style goals. Sagarika’s recent picture is one of them.

The actress, who is known for the film Chak De! India, took to social media to wish everyone a Happy New Year. Sagarika, who also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, shared a picture to accompany her post. In the picture, the actress can be seen donning a soothing dress with minimal makeup and her hubby Zaheer can be seen clad in causal yet elegant attire. It’s a New Year special picture and with all the decors they are looking dreamy in the frame.

Check out their picture right here:

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge tied the knot in 2017 and since then have been giving us major relationship goals.

Did you like their picture? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.