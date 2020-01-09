News

Zaheer Khan’s adorable birthday note for wife Sagarika Ghatge

MUMBAI: Zaheer Khan has penned down a heart-melting birthday note for his beloved wife Sagarika Ghatge.

As she turns a year older, her hubby shared an adorable picture with her. They looked lovely in the picture. However, it’s the caption that has caught out attention.

Wishing his wife, Zaheer wrote, “Happy Birthday SK. My love and lifelong entertainer.”

Adorable! Isn’t it? Take a look at the post right here: 

Happy Birthday SK. My love and lifelong entertainer

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge are one of the most popular celebrity couples. They never fail to give major couple goals to their fans and followers.

