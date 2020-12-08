Zaid Darbar shares the first glimpse of his vlog, where he shows what he and Gauahar were up to in Dubai!

MUMBAI: Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan are currently grabbing the headlines for the upcoming wedding that will take place on the 25th of this month.

Just recently, the two made their relationship official by sharing a cute picture and stating that they are in a solid relationship.

The duo doesn’t shy away from being lovey-dove. The lovebirds took off to Dubai and spent some quality time recently with each other. They also spent time with Gauahar’s family.

Now Zaid took on to his social media and announced that he has made a vlog on their trip to Dubai and now the fans and his well-wishers can see a preview of it.

(ALSO READ: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar enjoy a drive together in Mumbai; watch video )

In the video, one can see Zaid, his sister Anam Darbar and Gauahar Khan having a fun time in Dubai.

Where they have gone to the zoo met and fed animals, then went on water sports and many more fun things, they have done on their trip to Dubai.

Well, the video is filled with a lot of fun moments filled with lots of love and care.

Well, recently, in an interview, Gauahar said that she knew at the first instant that Zaid was her man, and they didn’t have a courtship period. But when he proposed, she had no reason to say no and it was an immediate yes.

Gaza is one of the most loved real-life couples and they set major couple goals!

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Zaid Darbar's family WELCOMES Bride-to-be Gauhar khan as 'Bhabhi'; give the couple the cutest nickname, WATCH VIDEO )