Zaid Darbar surprises wife Gauahar Khan; latter feels elated! 

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar continue to steal hearts. Be it their dreamy wedding pictures or their mushy photos, the newlyweds manage to stay in the limelight. The couple always shares their romantic pictures and videos on the social handles. They took the internet by storm as they shared their dreamy wedding pictures followed by a glimpse of their pre-wedding ceremonies.

Recently, on Valentine’s Day, Zaid Darbar planned a surprise for his wife Gauahar Khan and the actress was completely shocked.

Taking it to her Instagram, Gauahar Khan shared reel video and captioned it as “When ur husband is the best at planning surprises...#LuckyMe #alhamdulillah Hum toh udh chale .... @zaid_darbar you make me the happiest. Thank u partner for life. #reels #gaza.” In another post, she shared a series of pictures which included their romantic moments. She wrote, “Hey Husband, Don’t need a specific day to tell you what you mean to me .... I irritate u with telling u all day long, everyday anyway. Hahahahaah.”.

Zaid Darbar also commented, "hahaha my cutieeee…I love you jaanu.".

Also Read: This is how Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat is killing time during his quarantine period at home

Fans are also gushing over the pictures and dropping comments.

In an interview, the actress had opened up about marrying Zaid and said she instantly connected with him as she feels he is very similar to her in terms of “thoughts, behaviour, history and characteristics.”.

Gauahar Khan was last seen in a web series Tandav.

Also Read: Priyamvada Kant oozes hotness as she takes up the Silhouette Challenge; watch video

Credit: Pinkvilla