Zain Imam achieves a MILESTONE

MUMBAI: Popular television actor Zain Imam is riding high on success.

The actor has recently wrapped up his Star Plus show Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, which received rave reviews.

The debonair actor has also shot for a music video alongside Lucky Dancer and Arishfa Khan, which kept his fans quite entertained.

Zain enjoys a massive female fan following.

The actor has managed to touch 300k followers on his Instagram handle.

Zain took to Instagram and expressed his gratitude towards fans for the love and support that they've been showering on him since the start of his career.

Zain started off his carerr with MTV Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and rose to fame with Tashan-e-Ishq and Naamkaran

