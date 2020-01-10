Zain Imam is chilling out in Thailand; shares amazing pictures

MUMBAI: Zain Imam is one of the popular faces of the small screen. The actor has starred in many shows including Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, Tashan-E-Ishq, Naamkarann, Ishqbaaaz, Laal Ishq, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, among others.



The actor is extremely popular among the fans, all thanks to his dashing looks and personality which can make anyone drool over his hotness.



The actor enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram as he keeps sharing all the latest updates from his personal and professional life. The actor is currently holidaying in Thailand and making the most of it.



Zain is constantly sharing pictures and videos from his exotic vacay and we can't be more excited about it.



Take a look at Zain's post:

On the work front, Zain was last seen in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna as Kabir Mittal opposite Shrenu Parikh. The show went off-air last year and since then the diehard fans of the actor are waiting to see him on the small screen.