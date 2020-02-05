Zain Imam reminisces his Naamkarann days; shares a beautiful throwback video

MUMBAI: Zain Imam is one of the hottest actors on the small screen. The actor has been hugely popular among the fans, all thanks to his dashing looks.

The handsome hunk enjoys a massive fan following on social media as he keeps sharing all the latest updates from his personal and professional life.

From giving a sneak peek into his workout sessions to sharing his vacation pictures, Zain knows how to treat his fans.

And now, going by his latest update, it seems he was missing his Naamkarann days. The actor has shared a throwback video.

Zain has thanked ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt for giving him the great opportunity to portray the character of Neil Khanna. The actor did complete justice to his character and he was highly applauded for his performance.

Take a look at Zain's post:

Zain was last seen in the show, Ek Bhram - Sarvagun Sampanna, where he was paired opposite Shrenu Parikh. It's been a while the show went off-air and Zain has been away from the small screens ever since then. The die-hard fans of the actor are eagerly waiting for Zain to make his comeback on the small screens soon.

What do you think about Zain's performance in Naamkarann? Tell us in the comment section below.