Zain Imam to romance Jennifer Winget in Beyhadh 2?

MUMBAI: Beyhadh was one of the most loved shows on television, and fans have been eagerly waiting for the next season. Recently, Jennifer made an official announcement about playing the lead in the second installment too, and the audience is super excited about it.

The show made headlines when fans went on to trend how they wanted Harshad Chopda opposite Jennifer post their on-screen chemistry in Bepannah, as per media reports, Zain Imam is currently in talks to play the lead in the show. From what we hear, the storyline of the show will be such that Jennifer's character will fall for a much older guy, one with kids, and while that will be played by Viraf Patel, eventually, his character will dump her. Thus, she take revenge by falling in love with his son, which is most likely going to be played by Zain. An industrialist by profession, Zain's character will be a positive one.



Meanwhile, Zain is currently seen on the show Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, which has received an extension of two weeks. Although the makers are hoping to have him on board, currently, they are waiting for the show to go off-air.