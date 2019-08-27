News

Zain Imam’s TRANSFORMATION is so MAGICAL that it will make you DROOL!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Aug 2019 09:11 PM

MUMBAI: Who does not love Zain Imam!

His comforting smile and soft personality are charming, and he had the audience in awe of him after his appearance in Naamkaran. Now it is important for actors to look their best, and there is immense pressure to stay fit. However, erratic shoot schedules make it difficult for some actors to focus on fitness.

But it looks like Zain has given much focus and time to make sure he looks his best with a mind-blowing transformation. We now see him in defined muscles and a fit body, and we can’t help but keep staring at how wonderfully he has transformed himself.

Take a look.









Isn’t his transformation drool worthy?

