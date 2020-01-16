Zain Imam's latest video is all kinds of cute

MUMBAI: In an industry where fortune counts as much as talent, Zain Imam considers himself lucky to have been a part of two most talked-about shows: Mahesh Bhatt's Naamkarann and, more recently, Ek Bhram - Sarvagun Sampanna.

On the professional front, after Naamkarann going off-air, Zain Imam has done various popular shows like 'Ishqbaaaz' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 9', and was last seen in 'Ek Bhram... Sarvagun Sampanna' alongside Shrenu Parikh.

He also has a huge fan base on social media.

A TikTok video is now trending, where Zain shows us what different animals sound like. It’s sure to bring a smile on your faces.

Have a look.