Zalak Desai and Parichay Sharma roped in for &TV's Laal Ishq

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
07 Nov 2019 01:55 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with the daily dose of exclusive news.

We've been at the forefront in reporting updates about &TV's supernatural show Laal Ishq.

Recently we reported about actors Ravi Bhatia and Akanksha Juneja bagging one of the episodes of Laal Ishq, to be directed by Sunshine Rise Productions.

Now, the latest update is that actress Zalak Desai and Parichay Sharma has been roped in for yet another spine-chilling episode for &TV's Laal Ishq.

The Zalak and Parichay starrer episode will be produced by Essel Vision Production.

Zalak is known for her stint in shows like Ek Rishta Saajedari Ka and Laado 2. Currently the petite actress is wooing the audience in Star Plus' Namah. Parichay on the other hand have shows like Aur Pyaar Hogaya and Sadda Haq to his credit.

We tried contacting Zalak, but she remained unavailable while we couldn't connect with Parichay for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

