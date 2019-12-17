News

Zalak Desai or Hunar Hale: Who nailed Rukmini's look better?

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
17 Dec 2019 08:19 PM

MUMBAI: Paramavatar Shri Krishna and Radha Krishn are two popular mythological drama series, one airing on &TV and another airing on Star Bharat. Both the shows are showcasing various aspects of Lord Krishna, and viewers are simply loving it. 

While Sumedh Vasudev Mudgalkar plays the lead role of Krishna in Radha Krishn, Sudeep Sahir plays the titular role in Paramavatar Shri Krishna. 

Apart from that, there are other important characters in the show as well. Rukmini is one of them. 

Zalak Desai plays Rukmini in Radha Krishn, and Hunar Hale plays the same character in Paramavatar Shri Krishna. While both of them are doing full justice to their roles, we really can't decide who looks the best in Rukmini's avatar. 

The actress have shared many glimpses on the social media where they are all decked up in colourful clothes and exquisite jewellery and look extremely beautiful.

Take a look at the pictures.

So, which one is your favourite? Do let us know in the comments.  

Tags > &TV, Star Bharat, Zalak Desai, Rukmini, Paramavatar, Instagram, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs at Omung Kumar's Ave Maria's...

Celebs at Omung Kumar's Ave Maria's screening
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Saurabh Pandey
Saurabh Pandey
Amrapali Gupta
Amrapali Gupta
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Harssh Rajput
Harssh Rajput
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan

past seven days