Zayn Ibad Khan is happy his show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is doing well on OTT: We’re trying our best to live up to everyone’s expectations

MUMBAI: Popular TV show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 has gone digital. And the entire team is elated to see how much their fans, especially the new ones are enjoying the show online. Actor Zayn Ibad Khan, who plays one of the pivotal characters of Angre in the fiction, says he is on cloud nine. After all in these digital times, storytellers must find ways to tap as much audience as possible online.



“It’s a hit show and we are all equally excited about this new change. It is a great opportunity to make a show like this for OTT. Glad that the show has been doing great on OTT as well. The hard work that we are putting is finally getting recognised. We are trying our best to live up to everyone’s expectations,” he says adding that this step towards tapping the ever-growing each of OTT was the need of the hour.

“Nowadays the digital market has taken a lead and the competition is getting tougher every day. Everyone is working hard because digital is totally connected with the youth and in this era youngsters at times do enjoy watching TV until it is for sports or news. They are mostly connected to the different digital platforms so it is a good opportunity for us to reach youngsters as well,” he adds.

Coming back to the show, Khan reveals about the new things that fans can expect from Angre and the story. “Well, the story will have more twists and turns, more new characters may be, and this time the thrill is also going to escalate. Vansh (played by Rrahul Sudhir) and Angre are planning something serious. We will get to know about it soon,” he shares.

The actor says that what he relates to Angre’s character is that the latter is focused at his work, concerned about his family, genuine and hardworking. “He is a loyal friend too. I have all these qualities and of course I also fake it. I like it real even if it is not okay or difficult to be real. Sometimes I like it that way. I do accept my flaws and that is something that I can say aloud. And I am ready to work on them,” he adds.

Khan is thankful to the team, especially the producers of the show Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik of Beyond Dreams Entertainment. “Working with Yash sir and Mamta ma’am is absolutely fantastic. It’s an honour and I feel lucky to be working with such great people. They are friendly, caring and understanding with everyone. They are my first producers and have been very supportive. I am eternally grateful to them for believing in my capabilities,” he ends