Zayn Ibad Khan from Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: I am just 22 year old!

MUMBAI: The country-wide lockdown has impacted every sector of the economy. It took quite a toll on the TV and film industry as well who also felt this pressure and thus, the need to entertain the audience became even more pronounced as soon as the unlock began. Mamta and Yash Patnaik’s show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 had just begun at the time and they felt the pressure more as the show still had to be established.

Actor Zayn Ibad Khan, who plays the role of Angre in the show, says that the first few months were very challenging. “All the TV shows were at stake at that time. Everyone was working more and more to cope with the frustrated audience, who was tired of sitting at home. So, it was quite challenging for us as it was a new show and it takes time for a new show to capture the audience. But Alhamdulillah, we got blessed and our show got loved in no time,” he says.

Talking about shooting during the pandemic, Zayn says, “It has been quite tough for everyone but we have got used to it. We have been taking proper precautions and we try not to think much about Covid-19. Alhamdulillah, everything is going well. And entertaining others in such a hard time is like a proud feeling for all of us,” he says.

Meanwhile, Zayn loves working with Mamta and Yash Patnaik, he says, “It is a wonderful experience for me as beginner. I'm just 22 years old and I don't know how to meet and greet such established and senior people. I'm learning new things every day. Being part of such a great show with well-known and reputed producers is still a dream for many and our producers are such gems. Mamta ma’am and Yash sir are both are so friendly, so supportive and always keep us motivated. They have always stood behind us,” he says.