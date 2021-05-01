Zebby Singh: Don't mind being cosy on screen but I can't be vulgar

MUMBAI: Actor Zebby Singh, who recently joined the cast of the television show "Tujhse Hai Raabta", says while he is open to playing a bold role on screen, as long as it is not vulgar.

"OTT series are real and interesting. The audiences connect to them and enjoy them the most. I'm open to playing powerful roles in that platform too. I prefer doing action and romance on screen. As for bold sequences, I don't mind being cosy on screen, but I cannot be vulgar," he says.

Zebby has been known for his work in television series such as "Papa By Chance" and "Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara".

His music video "Khwabon Khayalon Mein" released recently. The video co-stars actress Pooja Bisht.

Talking about the shoot of the song, he says: "We shot the song in the month of January this year, in Gujarat. Now, the song has finally released. It gives you another level of happiness when your projects start streaming. Right now, I'm in Goa for the shoot of my show Tujhse Hai Raabta."

The actor plays Param in the show. "Param will bring new content to the show. I will be seen as a 'jugaadu' (resourceful) brat, and will bring a twist in the protagonist's (Reem Shaikh) life. Being a real Punjabi, it is fun to play a reel Punjabi character. I can really connect to him," he says.

SOURCE : IANS