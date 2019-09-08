Zee Bollywood celebrates Akshay Kumar’s birthday with his 101% Shuddh entertainers on 9th September

‘Singh jahan pair rakhta hain, woh ilaka uska hojata hain’, this dialogue turned into reality 51 years ago as a star was born with his dreams turning into reality as he paved his way into becoming Bollywood’s 101% Shuddh Khiladi. This megastar is none other than Bollywood’s most loved celebrity, Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia famously known as Akshay Kumar. From mastering the art of being a chef to donning ‘Zaabardast’ roles in the film industry, this Chandni Chowk munda’s journey as been a source of inspiration to many. Since the beginning of his career in the 1990’s, Akshay Kumar has left no stone unturned in entertaining viewers with masaaledar films and roles across genres. This 9th September, as Akshay steps into another exciting year of his life, Zee Bollywood the 101% Shuddh Bollywood channel will telecast Akshay’s 101% Shuddh entertainers – ‘Singh is Bliing’ at 6pm followed by ‘Singh is Kinng’ at 9pm to celebrate his birthday.

From a marvellous career spanning over 29 years, and with a whopping 100+ titles credited to his name, Akshay Kumar has managed to win millions of hearts over. Singh is Kinng and Singh is Bliing, are two of Akshay’s 101% Shuddh Masaledar films that will leave you in splits. While the superstar has achieved great heights with various movies, Singh is Kinng is one of the biggest hits for Akshay Kumar that got a thunderous response at the box office and is remembered for its quirky storyline till date. Along with the fun narrative, the blockbuster songs like Teri Ore, Jee Karda, and Singh is Kinng is still quite a rage among the audience.

Following the life of Raftaar Singh who is the apple of his mother's eye and the biggest irritant for his father, Singh is Bliing features Amy Jackson, Lara Dutta and Kay Kay Menon in the lead, in addition to the man in the spotlight Akshay Kumar. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the movie is the second venture of the actor-director jodi and will air at 6pm. Promising the audience an extra dose of laughter, Singh is Kinng will air at 9pm. A 101% Shuddh Comedy film by Anees Bazmee, Singh is Kinng features Katrina Kaif in the lead along with Neha Dhupia, Sonu Sood, Jaaved Jaafery and Kirron Kher. The movie narrates the gimmicks of Happy who is sent to Australia to bring the underworld don Lucky back to his hometown.