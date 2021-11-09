ZEE Ganga becomes the only channel in the region to celebrate Chhath in Primetime Original Fiction Shows

MUMBAI: When it comes to festive celebrations, no one does it better than ZEE Ganga. Taking that legacy forward, the channel is all set to bring a unique Chhath themed line-up for its viewers. Considering the significance of Chhath and the elaborate celebrations not just around the core region of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar but nationally as well as internationally these days, the channel will create a landmark moment this year by being the only channel to celebrate Chhath in original primetime fiction shows with a unique theme — Yeh Hath Vrat Hai, Yeh Chath Vrat hai. Each show will undertake a journey signifying and amplifying the tough resolve that is needed to observe the most auspicious festival Chhath. This is further accentuated by enhancing the celebration of Chhath across Shyam Tulsi, Kaniya Pradhan, Mitwa and Bandhan Tute Na with regions biggest female celebrity icons viz Rani Chatterjee, Akshara Singh and Monalisa across primetime shows on November 10, from 7 PM to 9 PM, on ZEE Ganga.

Presenting viewers a triple treat, each of the three spectacular shows is bound together by a common theme. One that sees the central character overcome constant barriers as they look forward to celebrating Chhath. Despite having their backs to the wall, their Aviral spirit, encouraged by the above-mentioned special guests, help them rise to the challenge culminating into a Maha Vrath Chhath celebrated amidst much gusto. With such engaging plotlines, power-packed performances and a never-say-die attitude brought out in full display, Zee Ganga brings an added a sense of elation and pride to audiences on one of the biggest festivals in the region.

The show Shyam Tulsi will have a special surprise for the audience as actor Rani Chatterjee makes a guest appearance. The episode will showcase how Chhathi Mayi helps Shyama through Rani Chatterjee, who is a close friend of Nikhil, and makes his family accept her. This track will be aired at 7 PM. Adding to the festive fervour, audiences are in for a treat with the special Mahasangam episode between Mitwa and Kaniya Pradhan featuring one of regions biggest star Akshara Singh, where she will help strengthen the bond between Amarendra and his mother, as well as Ritu and Mithlesh. The one-hour-long episode will be telecast from 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM. Last but not the least, Bandhan Tute Na will celebrate the festival with popular Bhojpuri as well Hindi GEC celebrity Monalisa Antara Biswas. As Chanda wants to impress Madhav keeping Chhath Vrat but Neela Devi creates obstacles, viewers will get to know how Chhathi Mayi helps Chanda through Monalisa, this special episode to be aired between 8:30 PM to 9:00 PM..

Amarpreet Singh Saini, Chief Channel Officer- Bhojpuri, said, “As one of the pioneers in Bhojpuri GEC category, we have always looked towards building on consumer insights and adapting accordingly. With Chhath being one of the most-celebrated festivals in the region, we do understand how one, with their Aviral spirit, manages to complete the fast every single year. Taking this thought forward, we pride ourselves in being the only channel to curate fictional shows themed around Chhath that audiences can relate to. Having roped in some of the biggest names in the region, we have left no stone unturned towards celebrating this feeling of pride and accomplishment amongst our viewers. The idea behind weaving festive themes into ZEE Ganga’s prime time offerings is to elevate the viewing experience and make it more personal. Considering all these are eagerly-awaited family shows, and festivals are the time when people indulge in buying and new investments, leading brands across sectors also can reach out to viewers across age groups with deeper and more meaningful associations through these festive offerings.”