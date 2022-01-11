ZEE Ganga presents a category first, Bhojpuri television's very-first non-scripted Reality show – Memsaab No. 1 Season 10

MUMBAI: It’s time for the biggest, most-popular and loved show in Bhojpuri entertainment to return on Zee Ganga, the no. 1 Bhojpuri GEC in Bihar, Jharkhand and Purvanchal. Having delighted audiences over 9 spectacular seasons, Memsaab No. 1 is back in a never-seen-before avatar with its 10th season as first ever non scripted reality show in Bhojpuri category . Scripting history through the show, the channel is all set to leave viewers enthralled as they watch 16 talented female contestants staying together at Ganga Villa battle it out over 13 weeks. Hosted by none other than audience’s favourite, the very charming and charismatic Chintu Pandey, the show is all set to premiere on ZEE Ganga from January 17 every Monday - Friday at 6pm.

Filled with high-octane drama, the upcoming show's 10th season - a category first, promises to be a battlefield unlike no other as the latest edition will go beyond song and dance format of earlier seasons. This exciting hunt for Sarv Gunn Sampann Babuni, spanning 13 weeks will see contestants be tested over three stages filled with terrific tasks. This true test of their all-round development will see their individual skills – such as presence of mind and decision-making capabilities be put to the test. Additionally, these 16 contestants will also be made to perform tasks in a family environment as one keeps a watchful eye over their nature to adjust, obey and care. Lastly, the third and final stage – Social Responsibility, will see them be evaluated for their awareness to what is happening around them. And amongst all this it will unveil the behind the scene relationships, power dynamics, changing fierce equations amongst the contestants and their resultant impact on the task dynamics. Thus for the first time a non scripted reality will be showcased to the Bhojpuri audience like never before.

With each episode and week bringing out different sides of these contestants never seen before, Memsaab No. 1 once again will emerge to be a talent-based non-scripted reality show that gives women a platform to empower them to showcase their potential, much to the delight of viewers looking to be inspired and entertained at the same time. Owing to this one-of-a-kind format, a category first, ZEE Ganga looks to break new viewership records with the 10th season of this ever-so-popular show.

Samrat Ghosh, Chief Cluster Officer – East, ZEEL, said, ""The Bhojpuri entertainment industry continues to grow on the back of evolved content choices by the Bhojpuri audiences. With a deep understanding of need state of the consumers, it has always been our endeavour to offer innovative and engaging content to our audiences. We are excited to offer our audiences the new season of Memsaab No1 which has become a brand in itself. Lot of newness and novelty has been added to the upcoming season & we look forward to an enriching and extraordinary journey ahead with the love of our audiences.”

Amarpreet Singh Saini, Chief Channel Officer, Bhojpuri Cluster, ZEEL said, “Over 9 successful seasons, we have ensured that Memsaab No.1 popularity as a show continues to soar new heights. A reason for that is the channel offering their viewers something exciting that they’ve never seen before. This season the format has taken a leap at various levels, for the first time it has invited unmarried females to compete for the coveted title, for the first time it has brought the non scripted reality format as the face of competition, for the first time it has moved to a production infrastructure that’s never seen before on Bhojpuri TV. The show is aimed to attract and gratify the youthful viewer and novelty seeker Bhojpuri audience that is growing with each novel attempt by ZEE Ganga since its launch. The response to the show matches up to the anticipation levels as we received an unprecedented number of participants that saw us choose 16 of the very best. We look forward to the launch of the show and it setting new milestones in Bhojpuri entertainment.”