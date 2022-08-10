Zee TV actor Aditi Sharma share her thoughts on the importance of protecting the planet, on International Earth Day

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/22/2023 - 14:25
Dua

MUMBAI : Aditi Sharma, who essays the role of Dua in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua, also added, “Over the past few years, I have been consciously trying to change any of my habits that may harm our environment. In fact, ever since the ban on single-use plastic was implemented, I have avoided using plastic items completely. I have replaced plastic bags with cloth bags, while I have started using metallic straws and bottles instead of the plastic ones as well. Apart from this, another cause that I deeply care for is water conservation, and at my level, I try my best to preserve water during any household or personal activity. While I am doing my bit to preserve our natural resources and environment, I believe it is imperative for each individual to also contribute in making this planet a better, safer, and healthier place for each living being.”

