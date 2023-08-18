Zee TV actor- Krishna Kaul share the significance of having siblings in his live, on the Occasion of Rakshabandhan

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/30/2023 - 12:45
Krishna Kaul

MUMBAI: Krishna Kaul, who essays the role of Ranbir in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya said, “Rakshabandhan, for me, is a day that I dedicate to my sister. I’m lucky to have my elder sister in my life. Apart from her, I have my cousin sisters as well. It’s a special day to celebrate the relationship and I feel that every year we grow closer, despite not meet that often. My sister Kashish has been a constant support throughout my life, especially during my school and college days. She used to teach me and guide me, and even today, she is my go to person for everything.  Like every year, this year as well, I plan to do something special for her. Happy Rakshabandhan to all the brothers and sisters.”

Zee TV Krishna Kaul Ranbir Rakshabandhan Kumkum Bhagya My sister Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/30/2023 - 12:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Bharati Patil on being a part of GHKKPM post the leap: I didn't have a problem continuing, I will be there as long as the show is going on, the production team has been very honest with me and I wanted to be the same
MUMBAI: Bharati Patil is a known name in the Marathi industry. She has been a part of the showbiz world for years now...
Exclusive! Raj Nayak’s daughter Atiya Nayak to debut with Pritish Nandy Communication’s next?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.OTT movies and shows have taken...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Major Decision! Bebe and Daarji 's decision upsets Manveer, Sahiba to take control
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
EXCLUSIVE! Aishwarya Narkar on working with Rajan Shahi: We always wanted to work together after Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan but things didn't pan out, so when he offered me the role, I did not think much and said yes
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Narkar is one popular name in the Marathi industry and she has also done some credit-worthy work in...
Kumkum Bhagya: Major Revelation! Ranbir confesses his love for Prachi to Mihika
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Kya Baat Hai! From Shah Rukh Khan-Shahnaaz to Disha Patani-Suryansh, the lesser known siblings of Bollywood celebs
MUMBAI: Raksha Bandhan is a special festival for Indians where sisters tie beautiful rakhees to their brothers and the...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Kya Baat Hai! From Shah Rukh Khan-Shahnaaz to Disha Patani-Suryansh, the lesser known siblings of Bollywood celebs
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bharati Patil
EXCLUSIVE! Bharati Patil on being a part of GHKKPM post the leap: I didn't have a problem continuing, I will be there as long as the show is going on, the production team has been very honest with me and I wanted to be the same
Aishwarya Narkar
EXCLUSIVE! Aishwarya Narkar on working with Rajan Shahi: We always wanted to work together after Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan but things didn't pan out, so when he offered me the role, I did not think much and said yes
Jay Soni
AWW! Here's what made Abhinav Sharma aka Jay Soni EMOTIONAL on the occasion of Rakshabandhan
Raksha Bandhan
Raksha Bandhan: From fights for the remote to long-distance Rakhi celebrations, celebrities talk about bond with siblings
fahmaan
EXCLUSIVE! Jiya Shankar and Fahmaan Khan to come together for a project
Ektaa Kapoor
Wow! Ektaa Kapoor to be honoured with International Directorate Award at the Emmys