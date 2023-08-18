Zee TV actor- Krishna Kaul share the significance of having siblings in his live, on the Occasion of Rakshabandhan

MUMBAI: Krishna Kaul, who essays the role of Ranbir in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya said, “Rakshabandhan, for me, is a day that I dedicate to my sister. I’m lucky to have my elder sister in my life. Apart from her, I have my cousin sisters as well. It’s a special day to celebrate the relationship and I feel that every year we grow closer, despite not meet that often. My sister Kashish has been a constant support throughout my life, especially during my school and college days. She used to teach me and guide me, and even today, she is my go to person for everything. Like every year, this year as well, I plan to do something special for her. Happy Rakshabandhan to all the brothers and sisters.”