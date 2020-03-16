Zee TV actor Neeharika Roy from Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan opens about her love for Mumbai rains, their interesting Monsoon traditions, fun-filled memories and much more

MUMBAI: Monsoon is a season that everyone enjoys to the fullest. Be it going for long drives or feasting on pakodas or sipping on garma garam chai, everyone has their own way of relishing the rainy season. Our Zee TV actors are also Monsoon lovers! Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s Neeharika Roy has memories, own traditions and preferences during the Monsoon season! Read on to find out more…
Neeharika Roy who essays the role of Radha in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, also revealed “I love seeing drops of water falling from the heavenly skies during the rainy season. However, the best part of monsoons is my mother's special mix pakodas. She has a secret that she won't tell anyone and every year, I feast on them with elaichi tea. In fact, I took a box full of her special pakodas to the sets of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan this year and everyone was blown away.”
While it’s interesting to know Neeharika’s monsoon schedule and her love for rain, it will be intriguing to see how Radha is determined to bridge the gap between Mohan and Gungun and helps Mohan rediscover himself in the upcoming episodes of the show. Will she be able to bring a smile to his face once again? Or will her plan fail? 

To witness the intriguing story of Radha and Mohan, tune in to Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan every Monday to Saturday at 8:00 PM, only on Zee TV!

