Zee TV actoress- Aishwarya Khare express gratitude toward guru of her life

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Khare who essays the role of Lakshmi in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi mentioned, "Guru Purnima is a beautiful reminder that we are nothing but the students of life and it is indeed the teacher which constantly help us evolve. Being an actor I can say that just how an artist depends on their guru for guidance and inspiration, we all seek wisdom and enlightenment from our respective mentors of life. In my life, I have come across not one but so many gurus, and in their own unique way, they have blessed me with their teachings. On this occasion I would like to express how grateful I am for my theatre gurus, as they have helped me reach where I am today as an actor. And of course, my parents who have nurtured me into becoming the person that I am today. Wishing all my Gurus a very happy Guru Purnima, keep showering me with all your love and blessings.”
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/03/2023 - 09:15
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0
TOP STORIES
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! This is when and where the finale of the show will be shot
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Jad Hadid gets nominated by Salman Khan for his actions in the house
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT has entered the third week but last week a lot had happened that has grabbed the eyeballs outside...
MUMBAI: Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its premiere. Making their...
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
MUMBAI: StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Khare who essays the role of Lakshmi in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi mentioned, "Guru Purnima is a...
Comments
Add new comment