Zee TV actoress- Aishwarya Khare express gratitude toward guru of her life

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/03/2023 - 09:15
Aishwarya Khare

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Khare who essays the role of Lakshmi in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi mentioned, "Guru Purnima is a beautiful reminder that we are nothing but the students  of life and it is indeed the teacher which constantly help us evolve. Being an actor I can say that just how  an artist depends on their guru for guidance and inspiration, we all seek wisdom and enlightenment from our respective mentors of life. In my life, I have come across not one but so many gurus, and in their own unique way, they have blessed me with their teachings.  On this occasion I would like to express how grateful I am for my theatre gurus, as they have helped me reach where I am today as an actor.  And of course, my parents who have nurtured me into becoming the person that I am today. Wishing all my Gurus a very happy Guru Purnima, keep showering me with all your love and blessings.”

