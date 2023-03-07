Zee TV actoress- Aishwarya Khare express gratitude toward guru of her life

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Khare who essays the role of Lakshmi in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi mentioned, "Guru Purnima is a beautiful reminder that we are nothing but the students of life and it is indeed the teacher which constantly help us evolve. Being an actor I can say that just how an artist depends on their guru for guidance and inspiration, we all seek wisdom and enlightenment from our respective mentors of life. In my life, I have come across not one but so many gurus, and in their own unique way, they have blessed me with their teachings. On this occasion I would like to express how grateful I am for my theatre gurus, as they have helped me reach where I am today as an actor. And of course, my parents who have nurtured me into becoming the person that I am today. Wishing all my Gurus a very happy Guru Purnima, keep showering me with all your love and blessings.”