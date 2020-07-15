Zee TV actors connect with fans in a virtual celebration as fresh episodes of their shows kickstart on television

MUMBAI: It’s a celebratory moment for all the Zee TV actors as they gear up to venture into the lives of the audience once again after almost four months through fresh episodes of Zee TV’s popular shows. With the lockdown gradually lifting and people across the country stepping out into the new normal, India’s leading Hindi GEC - Zee TV resumed shoots of its daily primetime dramas recently in line with government directives and on 13th July, they introduced naye kisse, naye episodes of their popular shows into the lives of their loyal viewers. Celebrating this much awaited moment of comeback, actors of shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and Qurbaan Hua reunited virtually and they had a gala time. But they weren't alone! Their loyal fan base from across the world that has gradually become a part of the Zee Kutumb also joined them in this online celebration called 'Sunheri Shaam'.

Setting an exciting and entertaining atmosphere for all their special fans, the actors just let their hair down and stepped into an unfiltered fun zone to depict their real side to the viewers. While Mugda Chapekar and Krishna Kaul from Kumkum Bhagya shared their individual experiences of reuniting with fellow s on set and how the new normal has them giving each other hug-like gestures from a few feet apart and new age high-fives in the air without the typical clapping of hactorands, Nishant Singh Malkhani from Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega poked a little light hearted fun at actor Karan Jotwani from Qurbaan Hua for wearing a mask while attending the video call, saying "Videocall ke through Corona nahin hoga" ... Coming to Karan's defence was none other than his co-actor Pratibha Ranta along with Manit Joura from Kundali Bhagya, who mentioned that the actor was actually setting a good example for viewers to wear masks for their own safety.

Sharing their lockdown experiences as well as their #13thKiTayyari, the Zee TV actors also played a fun game of Antakshari in front of their fans. Singing turn by turn, they belted out various songs of their choice. While all the stars won the hearts of their fans irrespective of whether they sang perfectly in tune or just hummed a little, it was Mugda who swept fans off their feet with her sweet, trained voice. The way she sang Tu Mile Dil Khile had the other actors tease her about being a part of the current season of Li'l Champs! That's when some of the Li'l Champs landed up on the virtual call and regaled Zee TV's super fans with their melodious voices.

As viewers smiled seeing their favourite idols in front of them virtually, the actors decided to take their level of excitement a notch higher by interacting with them on a personal level. From answering questions related to their lockdown regimes to finally resuming shoot amidst all the necessary precautions, the actors were at their candid best and gave their fans an enjoyable evening to remember.

Sharing her experience on reuniting with her fans and fellow actors, Kumkum Bhagya actress Mugda Chapekar aka Prachi said, “It’s been a while that we all have been away from each other and it was an absolute delight to be able to connect with our fellow Zee TV actors and especially our fans, who have been painstakingly waiting for us to return. The delight on their faces brought a smile on ours and we had a wonderful evening interacting with them and entertaining them. We just hope they keep watching Kumkum Bhagya and showering us with their love.”

Adding to her experience, Qurbaan Hua actor Karan Jotwani aka Neel said, “The feeling of resuming work was quite exciting, but what was more thrilling was to see our fans as excited on our return. The wait has been quite long for us and them too, but we can definitely say it was all worth it as the new set of episodes will bring in several intriguing twists and turns that will keep them at the edge of their seats. We are delighted to come back and I hope our fans shower all their love on us by tuning into Qurbaan Hua.”

