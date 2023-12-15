Zee TV actress Kishori Shahane Vij shares her love for ‘Chai’ on the occasion of ‘International Tea Day’

MUMBAI : Move over coffee and cold drinks; tea takes the spotlight as the world's favorite beverage, renowned for its aromatic charm. 'International Tea Day' not only sheds light on the impact of the tea trade on farmers and workers but is also a global celebration for tea enthusiasts. On the occasion of tea day, Zee TV's actress like Kishori Shahane Vij a.k.a Babita from Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, shared their love for chai and expressed how even a cup of tea can make their day, highlighting its universal appeal in our country.

Kishori Shahane Vij, who essays the role of Babita Ahuja in Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye said, “Tea is a big part of my morning routine before I get on with my day. In a way, my chai moment reminds me of the relaxing moments I used to share with my family when I was younger and life was a little easy. My mother and I especially, used to sit together in the evening and share our day. Now, having a cup of adrak waali chai has become a must for me before I start my day on the sets of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. It's not just a beverage; it's a little ritual that brings in the warmth and simplicity of life. Tea is like a friend that keeps me company and adds a bit of joy to my hectic schedule. It's not just about the flavor; it's about the memories and the comfort it brings.”

