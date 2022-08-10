Zee TV actress- Munira Kudrati share how she take care of her skin and body to beat the summer heat

MUMBAI :Munira Kudrati who essays the role of Shalu in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi mentioned, “I have always believed that when it comes to skincare, less is more. If you have good skin, a good moisturizer once applied during the night and once in the morning is enough. We as actors have makeup on our faces for so long, sometimes 12/13 hours at a stretch that it becomes important to take care of our skin a little bit more. I always prefer to moisturize my skin before I apply makeup. Moisturizer and sunscreen are the main two products I swear by during summer especially. I feel drinking enough water is very important to keep the body and skin hydrated. Also icing the face from time to time is very beneficial, It calms and soothes inflamed skin and minimizes the size of our pores.

 

 

