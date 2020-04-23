Zee TV to air a SPECIAL episode on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa completing 25 years.

MUMBAI: While every day our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and on-goings in the television industry to bring to its readers, we have an exclusive yet interesting update from the entertainment world.

With the outbreak of COVID 2019, the entertainment industry too has stopped functioning. Giving safety of the cast and crew more importance, the shoot of television shows has been halted. The channels are re-running their previous shows, however, there is also a requirement of fresh content for viewers.

Recently, we reported about Zee TV coming up with a new show along with Neha, Tony and Sonu Kakkar.

Now, we have yet another update. Zee TV is apparently planning to air a special episode on Sa Ra Ga Ma Pa completing 25 glorious years.

According to sources, the makers and the channel are in talks about the same and if everything gets finalised then the audience can see a special episode on 9th of May.

The show has been one of a kind. It was Sa Re Ga Ma Pa that paved the way for many other singing reality shows. The show gave the nation an extremely talented singer in the form of Sonu Nigam and thus the show of such grandeur completing its silver jubilee needs to be celebrated.

Are you excited to watch a special episode on Sa Ra Ga Ma Pa completing 25 years? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.