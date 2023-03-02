Zee TV is all set to strengthen its early pre-primetime with 2 new shows - Lag Ja Gale and Maitree!

MUMBAI : As a part of its endeavour to strengthen its pre-primetime slots, Zee TV will now air its fiction shows all through the week so that the audiences’ can meet their beloved characters every day! To strengthen its pre-primetime slot, Zee TV is all set to introduce two fresh shows – Lag Ja Gale and Maitree. Lag Ja Gale, produced by SOL Productions PVT Ltd. & Sandiip Films will showcase the story of an unlikely couple - Shiv and Ishani - who are brought together by unusual circumstances stemming from their family dynamics. On the other hand - Maitree - produced by Sunshine Productions, is a high-octane drama about two soul sisters - Maitree and Nandini whose childhood friendship has turned sour with a quirk of fate. Set to premiere on 7th February, Lag Ja Gale and Maitree will air every day of the week, Monday to Sunday at 6:30 pm and 7 pm, respectively, only on Zee TV.

Set in Delhi, Lag Ja Gale follows the journey of an affluent, self-made young Punjabi hotelier - Shiv Dhooper (played by actor Namik Paul) - and a hard-working Maharashtrian girl, Ishani Kulkarni (played by Tanisha Mehta), who juggles multiple odd jobs as the sole breadwinner for her middle-class family. Both may seem very different on the face of it. But what they have in common is their unconditional love for their own family and the lengths they would go to for the sake of their happiness. So, despite starting off on the wrong foot, destiny finds Shiv and Ishani coming together in matrimony for the sake of their respective siblings. With marriage on the cards for this unlikely couple, the only question everyone has is - Nafrat hai ya kurbani… khatm hone se shuru hogi inki Prem kahani?



Maitree, on the other hand brings you a story of love and friendship between Maitree (played by Shrenu Parikh) and her soul sister Nandini (played by Bhaweeka Chaudhary). The two best friends have been inseparable since their childhood, so much so that their mothers also question them as to what they will do when either of them gets married. While they are sure that nothing can break their friendship and that they will remain best friends even after marriage, it seems that life has its own plans for them! Despite getting married into the same house, with Maitree marrying Saaransh (played by Zaan Khan) and Nandini with Ashish (played by Namish Taneja) respectively, a shocking turn of events in their lives changes everything, making everyone wonder - ulajh ke do ungliyan, chali jo barso saath… kya hua ki choote hath? Kya hua ki hue khilaaf?



Though the shows have already grabbed a lot of eye-balls ever since their first promos hit air, Maitree and Lag Ja Gale were unveiled in front of the media at a mega launch event in Mumbai. The lead characters of Maitree performed to the show’s title track – Mitraa sung by Mannish Sharma and Rupali Moghe. As they tied each other friendship bands, they spoke about the value of friendship and established the concept of the show through a photo-op where the 2 BFFs have turned their backs on each other after a shocking turn of events has turned their lives upside down. Lag Ja Gale was brought to life at the event through an engaging skit with a Valentine’s Day theme, showcasing the love-hate relationship and the tongue-in-cheek nok-jhok that Shiv and Ishani share with each other.

Speaking about Maitree, Shrenu Parikh says, “I am really excited for Maitree as it is a unique show with some extraordinary characters. We have shot quite a few episodes and I am really enjoying my time with the cast, crew as well as exploring Maitree’s character. I hope our fans love it.”



Bhaweeka Chaudhary also adds, “Being my first show on Zee TV, Maitree is already special, however, I also relate a lot to my character - Nandini and her bond with Maitree. I guess every individual who has best friends in their lives will resonate with my character and this relatability factor will help viewers connect to the storyline and the characters of Maitree.”



Namish Taneja says, “I am coming back on TV after almost two years, and I am really excited about taking on a different character and challenging myself through this role. I definitely relate to my character, Ashish, as he is also a family man who values relationships in life. However, he has several layers that will surely keep the audience guessing about what I will do next. The show has a fabulous script and I am really looking forward to this new and exciting journey through Maitree.”



Zaan Khan chimes in and says, “Coming back to Zee TV after almost 3 years is like homecoming and I am thrilled to be a part of this intriguing show as my part is very impactful. I have worked really hard for this one and so has the team. I hope our efforts pay off well.”



Talking about Lag Ja Gale, Namik Paul says, “I am coming back on television after almost 3 years and it couldn’t have been a better way, than to be a part of such an intriguing show like Lag Ja Gale which speaks about the love-hate relationship of Shiv and Ishani, who are about to get married under unusual circumstances. We have recently started shooting for the show and I must say it has been a great learning experience so far. Sandiip sir has been amazing and so has Tanisha, I am really excited for this.”



Tanisha Mehta adds, “This is my first show with Zee TV and I am really excited for it as Lag Ja Gale seems very interesting. The plot, the layers and the twists are different, and I am sure the audience will be hooked to the show. Being Ishani is like being myself on-screen, I hope the audience showers all their love on us.”



To watch the intriguing journeys of all these wonderful characters, tune in to Lag Ja Gale and Maitree from 7th February, every Monday to Sunday at 6:30 pm and 7 pm respectively, only on Zee TV