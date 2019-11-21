Zee TV to bring a horror show; check teaser

MUMBAI: A section of audience loves watching horror shows and Zee TV has made sure to bring out the same for them. Some of such shows by the channel include Zee Horror Show, Fear Files, Maano Ya Na Maano. Now, the channel is gearing up for yet another horror show.

However, the channel is yet to reveal details of the upcoming series. Well, Zee TV has dropped a mysterious and scary teaser on social media recently. Going by the teaser, it seems the channel is planning to bring back one of its popular horror shows. Without revealing the name of the show, they captioned it as, “Kuch Yaad Aaya?”

Take a look below: