Zee TV brings back the most exciting seasons of ‘Dance India Dance’ and ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’

MUMBAI: As India’s leading Hindi General Entertainment Channel and a responsible broadcaster, Zee TV has always placed its viewers on the highest pedestal over the past 27 years. The channel has provided cutting-edge content and kept its audience entertained through thick and thin. In fact, during this phase of social distancing when people are spending more time at home, Zee TV is all set to bring back some of the most popular seasons of its reality shows on public demand. Dance India Dance Season 2 featuring the superhit judges' trio of Terence Lewis, Remo D'Souza and Geeta Kapoor and the memorable battle for the 'sunehri taqdeer ki topi' between dancing stars Shakti Mohan and Dharmesh 'Sir' will now be back on Zee TV. Viewers can also look forward to the longest-running season of a talent-based reality show across Indian television - the mega-successful Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017 with judges Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali that ran into over 8 months! Fiction buffs, on the other hand, can now tune into Zee TV's first inter-generational family saga set amidst a modern Muslim milieu, Qubool Hai.

Starting April 07, relive the musical genius of India’s talented children and the masti that transpired on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017, along with the most exclusive panel of judges on Indian Television – Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Javed Ali. Witness the fantastic performances of the Li’l Champs along with some light-hearted moments including the cute love story that brews between 'Chote Bhagwan' Jayash Kumar, and Neha Kakkar as well as Javed Ali’s memorable Baahubali moment, every Monday to Friday at 6.30 pm.

Another reality season that viewers have always rooted for and demanded re-runs of is Dance India Dance season 2. Apart from all the kickass dance performances by the gifted contestants, the audience is in for a treat as they can watch the journey of our current youth icons - Shakti Mohan, Dharmesh Yelande and Punit Pathak from the very beginning. See how these lesser-known dancers pushed themselves into stardom on the grandest dance platform starting from April 12, every Sunday at 1 pm, only on Zee TV.

Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti’s popular fiction show, Qubool Hai is also set to return to Zee TV. Giving an interesting insight into the world of the Muslim community and the progressive changes that are taking place within, the show follows the story of Zoya (played by Surbhi) who returns to Bhopal in search of her biological father. Watch her break stereotypes and change age-old perceptions from April 07, every Monday to Friday at 8 pm.

Talking about the rerun of these universally favourite shows, Zee TV Business Head Aparna Bhosle revealed, “In times of uncertainty and stress that the world is currently going through, what audiences are truly looking forward to on television is an escape into happier times and familiar characters that they have all grown up loving over the years. For quite some time now, we have been receiving umpteen requests to bring back certain shows and seasons of our reality shows that viewers had particularly enjoyed. Dance India Dance season 2 and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017 featured strongly in peoples' requests. So, to enhance the family TV viewing experience of our audiences while they spend more time indoors, we have brought back these immensely popular seasons. We are also bringing back Qubool Hai, which people have loved for its intense drama and endearing characters that broke stereotypes prevalent in the society. It remains our constant endeavour to provide the audience with a wide variety of content to choose from and enjoy during this extended family time together.”

So, what are you waiting for? Switch on your TV and watch these absolute classics, only on Zee TV!