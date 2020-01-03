Zee TV brings Salman Khan and singers Shaan and Sonu Nigam on board for its next?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront in reporting exclusively about Zee TV’s popular shows.

Sometime back we broke the news about judges and hosts who were in talks for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs’ 8th season

(Read here: Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan & Kumar Sanu approached to judge Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs' 8th season; Jay Bhanushali to host).

Early in the day, we mentioned about Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade hosting Zee TV’s upcoming quiz based game show tentatively titled Mind War

(Read here: Shreyas Talpade to turn host for Zee TV’s next).

According to our sources, the channel is apparently working on another music project. It is tentatively titled Pro Music League. The venture will have two teams who will compete with each other. One team will be headed and owned by famous singer Shaan and the other one will be handled by versatile singer Sonu Nigam.

Well, we also hear that the channel is in talks with Bollywood star Salman Khan to bring him on board as the ambassador. The talks are on a very initial stage and things are yet to get finalized.

