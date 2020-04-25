Zee TV to create history; read to know more

MUMBAI: It feels like life has come to a standstill with the complete lockdown.

We recently broke the news about Zee TV apparently planning to air a special episode on Sa Ra Ga Ma Pa completing 25 glorious years.

Sa Ra Ga Ma Pa is the only singing reality show which has completed 25 years. It has provided a platform to many aspiring singers while this show has been a stepping stone for many well-known singers in today’s time.

On completing a silver jubilee, we hear that Zee TV is planning to air a three-hour special episode on 10 May.

This is the first time that a show will complete 25 years and will be celebrated with a special episode.

We are sure in the midst of lockdown this special episode will surely be looked forward to, what say?