Zee TV hosts Christmas bash on the sets of ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’ and ‘Kumkum Bhagya’

MUMBAI: Zee TV, over the past 3 decades, has been one of India's leading Hindi general entertainment channels that continues to bring its viewers stories that touch upon subjects close to their hearts and introduce them to characters, they fall in love with! With Christmas around the corner and the spirit of loving, caring and giving in the air, the channel invited women from the SNEHA (Society for Nutrition, Education & Health Action) foundation on the sets of its two popular shows- ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’ and ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ on 21st and 22nd December respectively, for an exclusive meet & greet with the stars and a Christmas celebration!

A festive bus picked up women supported by the foundation and they were invited to meet the stars of 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye,' Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja, as well as Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma from 'Kumkum Bhagya,' alongside the entire cast. The actors turned santas as they came with a large bag of presents and warmly welcomed the special guests. Following introductions, Sriti and Rachi graciously led the ladies on tours of their respective sets, offering glimpses into their daily lives on set. The women were delighted with the experience, and the visit brought immense joy, turning it into a truly merry Christmas for them!

Sriti Jha said, “I am extremely happy that I got this opportunity thanks to Zee TV to celebrate Christmas with the women working of the foundation. It was indeed an honor for me to meet them and get to know them. I just loved the smile they had on their face when they came to meet us. Christmas is a festival of spreading smiles and I am grateful for being a part of this.”

Arjit Taneja said, “I felt honored to have met these women and celebrated Christmas with them. They work very hard every day, and it was just a small initiative from Zee TV and our show’s team to make them feel special on this occasion. It was indeed a surreal experience for me.”

Abrar Qazi said, “Spreading love and cheer is what Christmas is all about. I am really delighted to be a part of the Kutumb and get involved in this celebration. I hope the women from the foundation loved the overall experience of visiting our sets and meeting us.”

Rachi Sharma said, “Christmas is a celebration of joy and enthusiasm, and I’m glad that our little effort of spreading cheer was met with so much love. The women from the foundation were really sweet and took a lot of interest in our daily lives on the sets. I am grateful to be a part of this celebration.”

