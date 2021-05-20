Zee TV to launch new comedy show titled The Comedy Factory on June 21

MUMBAI: Many channels are coming up with new shows and concepts that will be launched soon.

Zee TV is one of those channels that is planning a revamp of the shows that it telecasts.

TellyChakkar has exclusive information that the channel is launching a comedy reality show titled The Comedy Factory.

The concept of the show is that a comedian will be paired with an actor and they would perform together.

Not much is known about the show, but it will be launched on June 21. It will be a weekend show and it will air on Saturday and Sunday at 10:00 PM.

The show will be on air for 15 weeks and will have thirty episodes.

Top comedians and actors have been approached for the show and the names will be out soon.

In these tough times of COVID, one needs a breather in the form of laughter, and this show is much needed.

Comedy shows do lift the mood of the audiences and they are always hooked to such shows.

Soon, Zee TV will be undergoing a change in programs where some new shows will be launched, whereas a few might go off air.

It will be interesting to watch this new comedy show.

How excited are you for the show?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

