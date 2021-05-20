Zee Tv to launch a new comedy show titled “The Comedy Factory” will go on-air from June 21st

MUMBAI: Many channels are coming up with news shows and with a new concept that will be launching anytime soon.

Zee Tv is one of those channels that is planning for a revamp of the shows that it telecast.

Tellychakkar as exclusively got to know that the channel is launching a comedy reality show tittle “The Comedy Factory”.

The concept of the show is where a comedian will be paired with an actor and they would perform.

Not much is known about the show, but the show will be launching on June 21st. It will be a weekend show and it will air on Saturday and Sunday at 10: 00 pm.

The show will be on air for 15 weeks and will have thirty episodes will be telecasted.

Topmost comedians and actors have been approached for the show and soon the names will be out.

In these tough times of COVID, one need a breather or laugher and this type of Comedy shows does help a lot.

Comedy shows do lift the mood of the audiences and they are always hooked on to such shows.

Soon the channel Zee Tv will be undergoing a full change of programs where some news shows will be launched whereas a few might go off air.

It will be interesting to watch this new comedy show.

