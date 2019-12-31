Zee TV to launch a new show titled Keshar!

MUMBAI: Zee TV has a very interesting line up of shows to entertain the masses.

While shows like Ishq Subhan Allah, Bahu Begum, Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and the various others have been spilling engaging content, the channel plans to introduce yet another show by Adhiraj Creations.

The show is currently in the planning stage. Sources inform us that the show is titled Keshar and will be a woman oriented show.

Zee TV has consistently been providing blockbuster entertainment where two of its shows rule the roost on the BARC charts namely - Kumkum Bhagya and its spin off Kundali Bhagya. It is also experimenting with a lot of concepts on television. And with this, we wait to see how this show brings in a different flavour to the content viewed on television.

